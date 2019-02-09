https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Council-to-present-Whose-Water-Is-It-13592410.php
Council to present ‘Whose Water Is It?’
The Washington Environmental Council will present Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., as part of the Harwood Lecture Series, “Whose Water Is It? What to Know about CT’s Water & How to Protect It?”
The talk and visual presentation at the Wykeham Road library will be delivered by Washington resident Hugh Rogers, a Rivers Alliance of CT board member.
Topics to be discussed include: Is our water supply and quality protected? What is the state water plan, and what is it intended to do? Is water a public trust resource or a private commodity? And who decides?
Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.
View Comments