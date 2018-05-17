Council offers prom bus service

The Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington has announced prom buses available for prom night in the region.

The buses are just one of the services through the council.

The PCBRW is made up of community members coming together with the goal of reducing harmful effects of substance abuse and addiction in Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington.

The group is made up of parents, students, clergy, teachers, EMS personnel, law enforcement and local community leaders.

For more information or to make a donation toward the buses and future council programs, write the prevention council, P.O. Box 383, Washington, CT 06794 or visit the council’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PCBRW/.