Council OKs outside law firm to defend Iowa in abortion suit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials have approved using a conservative law firm to defend the state in a lawsuit challenging a law that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The Executive Council of Iowa voted unanimously Monday to allow the Thomas More Society to represent the state in the lawsuit filed last week in state district court. The Chicago firm agreed to do the work at no cost to the state after Attorney General Tom Miller disqualified his office from defending the law.

The lawsuit, filed by Iowa affiliates of the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, says the law violates the Iowa Constitution. It bans most abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, making it the nation's strictest abortion law. It's set to take effect July 1.

The five-member council includes Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is named in the lawsuit. She was traveling and didn't vote on the issue.