Cotton, Tillis visiting Tennessee for Blackburn Senate bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina are visiting Tennessee to boost GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate bid.

Blackburn's campaign says Cotton will attend her veterans breakfast Thursday at The Looking Glass in Clarksville.

Tillis and his brother, GOP Tennessee Rep. Rick Tillis, will join Blackburn's rally Thursday evening at Henry Horton State Park's conference lodge in Chapel Hill.

Blackburn has a tough contest against Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen. His campaign has criticized her for bringing in "D.C. friends" to tell voters what to think.

Blackburn's visitors have included President Donald Trump; Vice President Mike Pence; Trump's son, Eric Trump; and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa. Trump will make his third visit with a Chattanooga rally Sunday.