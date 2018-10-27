Cosmosphere to bring spacecraft exhibit to Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A spacecraft that sank after its descent on the second U.S. manned space flight nearly 60 years ago is headed to northeastern Kansas as part of a temporary exhibit.

The Hutchinson News reports that the exhibit featuring the Liberty Bell 7 capsule is expected to open in Overland Park next year as a preview to a proposed satellite location of the popular Hutchinson space museum, the Cosmosphere.

The upcoming Cosmosphere Innovation Space at Bluhawk in Overland Park announced the temporary exhibit on Monday.

The Cosmosphere assisted in the recovery of the space capsule, which was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean in 1999.

Cosmosphere chief development officer Mimi Meredith says the museum wanted to offer local residents a taste of the Cosmosphere experience while the satellite location is decided.

___

Information from: The Hutchinson (Kan.) News, http://www.hutchnews.com