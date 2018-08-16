Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery offers ‘professional’ service

















Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Above is co-owner Cosimo Mazza, left, and yard manager Alex Chiera. Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Above is co-owner Cosimo Mazza, left, and yard manager Alex Chiera. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 5 Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, 2018. The business is owned by Cosimo Mazza and his business partner and brother-in-law, Carmelo Chiera. Above is Mazza, left, and yard manager Alex Chiera. less Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, 2018. The business is owned by Cosimo Mazza and his business partner and brother-in-law, Carmelo ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 5 Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, 2018. The business is owned by Cosimo Mazza and his business partner and brother-in-law, Carmelo Chiera. Above is a honey hibiscus, one of the many items available in the nursery. less Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, 2018. The business is owned by Cosimo Mazza and his business partner and brother-in-law, Carmelo ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 5 Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery at 548 Danbury Road (Route 7 South) in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery at 548 Danbury Road (Route 7 South) in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 5 Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, 2018. The business is owned by Cosimo Mazza and his business partner and brother-in-law, Carmelo Chiera. Cosmos sells a plenthora of annuals, perennials, flowering shrubs, trees and garden accents. less Spectrum/Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery on Route 7 in New Milford is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, 2018. The business is owned by Cosimo Mazza and his business partner and brother-in-law, Carmelo ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery offers ‘professional’ service 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Cosmo’s has deep roots in New Milford.

The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary in business and its 35th year in town.

Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery at 548 Danbury Road (Route 7 South) is a full-service nursery and landscaping company that serves the Greater New Milford area.

“People come here and buy whatever they need for their house - landscaping, food, etc.,” said Cosimo Mazza, who co-owns the company with his brother-in-law Carmelo Chiera.

Cosmo’s specializes in the sale of annuals, perennials, flowering shrubs, evergreens, flowering trees, hanging baskets, statuary, mulch and fertilizer; the design and construction of patios, walkways and walls; and the design and construction of general landscaping projects.

In addition, the business grows corn in the fields across the street and next to the company and vegetables such as eggplant, tomatoes, peppers and more on site.

The business opened in 1978 in Danbury, where it grew and sold its own plants.

Five years later, the company had blossomed so much the owners bought property at the corner of Route 7 and Larson Road in New Milford and moved their business.

The move allowed them to expand their offerings to include landscaping services and add more greenhouses to grow plants.

Around 2000, Agway bought the nursery part of the business.

Mazza and Chiera, who have a combined 75 years of experience in the industry, continued the landscaping business out of a garage and, six seasons ago, secured property at 548 Danbury Road (Route 7 South) to open a larger, more visible storefront again.

Customer Roy Magner of Bridgewater, who has been a customer for more than 30 years, said Mazza, Chiera and their team are like “family.”

Cosmo’s handles all landscaping on Magner’s properties. Magner said the crew works efficiently, cleans up so well one would never know anyone had been there and showcases their talent in the final, meticulous projects.

“The job will be first class,” Magner said.

When it comes to the design and construction of landscaping projects, Mazza said his team will visit a customer’s property to view the space, hear the customer’s ideas, and make suggestions that will fulfill the customer’s dream.

Often, plants will be placed on the site to help a customer envision the completed project.

“We spend a lot of time talking to customers to get to know what they need,” Mazza said, adding that he and his brother-in-law are on site for projects.

Getting to know the customers is an important part of Cosmo’s business philosophy, according to yard manager Alex Chiera, son of Carmelo Chiera.

He described how, over time, staff learns what customers like and what grows well in their yard, allowing the Cosmo’s team to recommend appropriate plants and shrubs.

“They’re professional and meticulous,” said Susan Cussen of New Milford, who hired Cosmo’s for patio and firepit installations.

“We’ve been so happy with them and we keep going back to them,” she said.

Cosmo’s Landscaping & Nursery in New Milford, located at 548 Danbury Road (Route 7 South), is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-1735 or visit http://www.cosmos- landscaping.com