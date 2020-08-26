Correction: Virus Outbreak-Hawaii story

HONOLULU (AP) — In a story August 25, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak on Oahu, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the first inmate at the Oahu Correctional Center who tested positive was not immediately separated from the general population. The first inmate to test positive was separated from the general population once he was found to be positive, a state corrections official said. .