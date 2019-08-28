Correction

The names of four individuals in the Way Back When photograph of New Milford High School’s girls’ varsity basketball team for the 1991-92 school year were incorrect in the Aug. 23 edition of The Spectrum. The photograph was of Coach Bob Bigham, back left, and Coach Mike Bierbower, back right, with, from left to right, in front, Christina Marazita, Amy Fogel, Diana DaCunha, Sally Miller and Anne Radday, and, in back, Debbie Russell, Jen Metcalf, Liz Miller, Megan Vermilyea, Corey Brady, Meegan O’Connell and Kathy Davis. The Spectrum regrets the error.