https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Coroner-s-office-identify-body-found-on-Whidbey-13491821.php
Coroner's office identify body found on Whidbey Island beach
COUPEVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The Island County Coroner's Office has identified a body that was found on a Whidbey Island beach.
A woman called 911 on Tuesday to report that she found a body on the beach just below Madrona Way in Coupeville, Washington.
The coroner and sheriff's office recovered the body -- an adult male.
The coroner identified the person as 45-year-old Matthew Fitch, who had gone missing from his home in central Whidbey on October 29.
Officials say they're investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
View Comments