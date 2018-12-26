Coroner's office identify body found on Whidbey Island beach

COUPEVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The Island County Coroner's Office has identified a body that was found on a Whidbey Island beach.

A woman called 911 on Tuesday to report that she found a body on the beach just below Madrona Way in Coupeville, Washington.

The coroner and sheriff's office recovered the body -- an adult male.

The coroner identified the person as 45-year-old Matthew Fitch, who had gone missing from his home in central Whidbey on October 29.

Officials say they're investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.