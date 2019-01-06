Coroner: Body found in submerged truck is missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A body pulled from a vehicle discovered submerged in a central Illinois lake has been identified as a 37-year-old man who's been missing since November.

The State Journal-Register reports the Sangamon County Coroner's Office identified the body as Doug Cortelyou of Springfield. The coroner says there were no signs of foul play or injuries and lab tests are pending.

A fisherman's sonar device detected the Chevrolet Silverado truck near a boat launch on Lake Springfield early Saturday. The man's body was found after the truck was removed from the lake.

Cortelyou had been missing since Nov. 18. The Missing Person Awareness Network reported he had last been seen leaving his grandmother's Springfield home.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com