Coronavirus outbreak hits Folsom State Prison in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 90 inmates at Folsom State Prison have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest outbreak to hit California's troubled corrections system.

The prison 20 miles northeast of Sacramento reported 89 inmates with active COVID-19 infections, according to data updated Wednesday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The agency posted an update on its website Tuesday saying it has sent a medical “strike team” to respond to the outbreak and also set up tents to quarantine patients. They also set up a facility to screen potentially infected people.

Nearly 2,500 inmates are incarcerated at the Folsom prison.

The worst outbreak so far has been at San Quentin State Prison, where 25 people died and more than 2,200 inmates contracted the coronavirus. Over the weekend, corrections officials confirmed San Quentin’s first prison guard death from coronavirus.