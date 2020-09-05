Coronavirus could not stop Best in Sheaux

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The stage was set and the finishing touches were being added so that once again 20 beloved dogs could strut the runway and vie for votes at the annual Best in Sheaux fundraiser for Robinson’s Rescue.

The event -- which besides the runway show, has catered food, a silent auction, and a raffle -- is the largest fundraising event for the organization whose mission is to provide free or low-cost spaying and neutering to the cats and dogs in northern Louisiana.

Just two days away from the scheduled March 14 event, the board of directors came together for an emergency meeting. The coronavirus was spreading into Shreveport and tough decisions, like closing school buildings and canceling events, were being made.

“We made the call that it was not safe,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson CEO and Medical Director of Robinson’s Rescue.

So the stage was dismantled, deposits were lost, and plans were tentatively made for postponement. As the days turned into weeks, the weeks into months, it became clear that the gala was not going to be like the previous years.

The board of directors wanted to encompass all of the aspects of the show that they could.

“We wanted our sponsors to feel how much we love and appreciate them, we wanted the dogs to be shown off and we wanted to still have our raffles and silent auctions,” said Director of Development Ragan Terzia.

New invitations were made, digital this time. All the events were there, just a little different. The dog show would be filmed ahead of time. The silent auction moved to online. The voting for the Best in Sheaux was extended. The catered food was replaced with recipes for The Pink Poodle cocktail and The French Bulldog breakfast.

They recruited the help of Fairfield Studios to produce the dog show competition that would air on television.

“Without their expertise, creativity, and talent the show would not have been so successful,” read Robinson’s Rescue’s Facebook page.

“Fairfield Studios loved collaborating and really creating something entirely new for a fundraiser,” said John Chambers, “It was something that got our creative minds working and all for a great cause!”

As Dr. Josie Futrell walked her dog Beau during filming at Canine Country, she hoped his sunglasses would not fall off. Beau was still a young dog and it was their first year to participate in the show. While she was disappointed when the show was postponed, and Beau had since outgrown his tux planned for the big show, she was more than happy to participate in the new format.

Futrell is a big fan of Robinson’s Rescue and thinks it provides a huge service to the community. Being part of the virtual show allowed her to express her appreciation of her dog.

“Your pet is always happy to see you. I can have a bad day at work, or I can be tired, I come thru that front door and he throws himself at me ready to go for a walk. He is always glad to see me” Futrell says to the camera in the show.

When it was time to announce the winner they decided to do a Facebook live video. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator let his unique humor and authentic love of animals shine as he once again emceed the event. The 30-minute stream ended with Prator removing Beau’s photo from the envelope.

“Best of Sheaux winner is Beau,” Prator said then turned his eyes to the photo adding, “You’re a fine-looking dog Beau.″

Futrell missed Prator’s announcement but received tons of texts from friends telling her that Beau won. “I was happy, Beau was thrilled, it was a party in a time we don’t get to have parties.″

For Robinson’s Rescue, it was a big success. The net was more than the previous year. Being forced to do things in a different way made them learn new ways to reach people.

“We were no longer confined to the people in the room. We used our Facebook, YouTube and news segments to reach thousands of people. This is what made virtual Best in Sheaux so unique,” Terzia said.

Everson is thrilled with how Best in Sheaux turned out. The silent auction raised $12,291, much more than other years. Everson credits the online platform and longer time to bid.

She expresses gratitude to all the sponsors, dog owners and everyone else who participated. But she especially wants to recognize the dogs, they “helped us raise $12,796 this year just from Dog Sheaux votes,” said Everson.

While they all hope the next Best in Sheaux will be in person, they realize there is much to learn from the year when coronavirus changed everything.