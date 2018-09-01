Cornhole championship to benefit park, AWS

The second annual New Milford cornhole championship will be held Oct. 7 at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

The tournament will benefit Animal Welfare, Inc. in New Milford and Harrybrooke Park.

The event is scheduled to feature 64 teams of two players to compete for the right to be crowned New Milford Cornhole champion.

Last year saw 64 teams from around the area take part and help raise money for the Animal Welfare Society, Inc.

With Harrybrooke Park also becoming a beneficiary of the event this year, it is expected to draw more than the 200 people that attended the inaugural event last year.

“We are so honored to be the site of this year’s event,” said Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park.

If interested in sponsoring, competing, volunteering, or donating raffle items, contact Hobson at newmilfordcornhole@gmail.com or 203-417-2280, or visit www.newmilfordcornhole.com.