Corner of South Carolina had 123 inches of rain last year

GREER, S.C. (AP) — The northwestern corner of South Carolina appears to be a record for rainfall in the state.

Preliminary information from the National Weather Service in Greer report that the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery near Lake Jocassee had 123 inches (312 centimeters) of rain in 2018.

Employees at the weather service said they could not talk about the possible record because of the federal government shutdown.

The state climatologist office says the previous record was 119 inches (302 centimeters) of rain at Hogback Mountain near Landrum.

Assistant state climatologist Melissa Griffin said a federal committee will review the information on the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery and could declare it a record.

The mountains are usually the rainiest part of South Carolina, with an average of about 75 inches (190 centimeters) per year.