    The corn maze at Lyman Orchards has two miles of pathways on nearly four acres of corn crop and trivia questions at 32 Reeds Gap Road in Middlefield.
    Photo: Catherine Avalone
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — An annual harbinger of fall is open in Middlefield.

Lyman Orchard's corn maze runs from Saturday through Nov. 4.

The 4-acre maze features two miles of pathways through the corn stalks with over 100 decision points.

Workers plant the maze each year with a different theme. This year, it is "Dancing With the Stars."

Orchard owners say they are donating a dollar of every admission to the American Cancer Society.

The 1,000-acre orchard has been around for 277 years and is touted as one of the oldest family-run businesses in the United States.

