Corn and soybean planting continues to lag in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Planting and corn of soybeans in South Dakota remains well behind the average pace.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 4 percent of soybeans is seeded, compared to 26 percent at this time last year, and 21 percent of corn in planted, well behind the 71 percent figure at this time in 2017.

Spring wheat planting, which was wrapping up at this time last year, was at 79 percent.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 88 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 74 percent in those categories, a slight increase from last week.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 40 percent excellent and 43 percent fair.