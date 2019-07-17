Cooper: Real people need to be heard in Medicaid debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says Republican legislators need to hear stories of real people unable to obtain affordable health insurance and struggling with illness so they understand the need to expand Medicaid.

Cooper talked with several people around a table on Wednesday in Raleigh. Many said they work but fall in the gap between qualifying for traditional Medicaid and getting insurance price breaks through the federal exchange. Cooper has been holding meetings around the state as he tries to persuade legislators to approve expansion in this year's budget stalemate.

Adrienne Hayes Singleton of Wilmington is a day care worker and mother of four. She told Cooper her home suffers if she doesn't stay on top of her health, but it's hard when medical bills can reach thousands of dollars.