‘Coolest Canine’

The New Milford Town Clerk’s Office has announced the winner of the 2019 “Coolest Canine” contest. Residents were invited to submit a photograph of their dog for the sixth annual contest. The public had an opportunity to cast votes for the winner, who received the #1 dog tag for the 2019-20 year. The winner is Luna Dempster, above. In addition to sponsoring the contest, the Town Clerk’s Office also collected donations of dog and cat items and monetary donations to benefit the New Milford Social Service Department’s families with pets.