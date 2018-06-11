‘Coolest Canine’

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The New Milford Town Clerk has announced the winner of the fifth annual Coolest Canine contest. Tusker, whose owners are Stewart and Lynn Nicolson, is the winner. As the winner of the contest, Tusker will receive the No. 1 2018 dog tag, paid for by the Town Clerk’s office. The contest recognizes June, which is dog licensing month. Residents dropped off photographs of their dog and individuals cast their votes for the winner. A display about the importance of dog licensing month is on exhibit near the entrance of Roger Sherman Town Hall at 10 Main St. less The New Milford Town Clerk has announced the winner of the fifth annual Coolest Canine contest. Tusker, whose owners are Stewart and Lynn Nicolson, is the winner. As the winner of the contest, Tusker will ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo ‘Coolest Canine’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The New Milford Town Clerk has announced the winner of the fifth annual Coolest Canine contest. Tusker, whose owners are Stewart and Lynn Nicolson, is the winner. As the winner of the contest, Tusker will receive the No. 1 2018 dog tag, paid for by the Town Clerk’s office. The contest recognizes June, which is dog licensing month. Residents dropped off photographs of their dog and individuals cast their votes for the winner. A display about the importance of dog licensing month is on exhibit near the entrance of Roger Sherman Town Hall at 10 Main St.