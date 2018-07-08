Cookbook authors to visit library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with popular cookbook authors Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough July 12 at 6:30 p.m.

They will discuss and sign copies of their new book, “The Kitchen Shortcut Bible,” at the Wykeham Road library.

The cookbook is a collection of more than 200 recipes.

Weinstein and Scarbrough come to this, their definitive guide to shortcut cooking, after 29 cookbooks and decades of experience in the kitchen.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookstore.

For more information and registration, call 860-868-7586.