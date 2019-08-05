Cook County Jail hosts international chess tournament

CHICAGO (AP) — A unique two-day chess tournament will be held at Cook County Jail in Chicago this week.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is hosting what it deems as a first-of-its kind tournament for inmates around the world. Video conferencing at the county jail will be used to involve players from correctional systems in six other countries including Brazil, England, Italy and Russia. They'll play round-robin style chess, where each team plays each team.

The tournament takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Cook County Jail started a chess program in 2012.

Jail officials say chess instills critical thinking skills and patience, lessons which can be used while in custody and for re-entering society.