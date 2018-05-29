Conyers III files lawsuit to have name placed on ballot

DETROIT (AP) — The son of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers is asking a judge to order that his name be placed on this summer's Democratic primary ballot.

The Detroit News reports John Conyers III filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

County Clerk Cathy Garrett ruled last week that Conyers III didn't have enough signatures to make it on the Aug. 7 ballot to fill out the final two months of his father's term or for the full term that starts in January.

The elder Conyers was first elected in 1964. The 89-year-old stepped down from his 13th Congressional District seat in December, citing health reasons, though several women who used to be on his staff had accused him of sexual harassment.

More than a dozen other candidates have filed to run for the office.