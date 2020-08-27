Convicted terrorist arrested in California on meth charges

RIVERSIDE, California (AP) — A man who served years in prison for conspiracy to commit terrorism has been arrested in Southern California on suspicion of selling large quantities of methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, also known as Kevin Lamar James, faces two counts of distribution of meth, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office. It wasn't immediately known if the 44-year-old Garden Grove resident has an attorney.

Alasiri was on supervised release following a 2009 conviction for conspiracy to levy war against the United States through terrorism, prosecutors said. Alasiri’s co-conspirators committed armed robberies of gas stations to raise money for attacks Alasari had planned on U.S. military operations and Israeli and Jewish facilities in Southern California, prosecutors said. Alasiri completed his prison sentence in September 2019.

He's been ordered detained pending the outcome of the narcotics case. Arraignment is scheduled for September 14.

Alasiri allegedly sold 1 pound (0.45 kilograms) of 96% pure methamphetamine to a buyer on July 24 for $3,700, according to court papers. On August 6, Alasiri allegedly again sold another pound of methamphetamine to the same buyer for the same price, the court filing said. Laboratory analysis of the second purchase showed the meth was 98 percent pure, the filing said