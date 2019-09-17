Convicts in 'Bridgegate' asking Supreme Court to toss case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Onetime allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are making their case to the U.S. Supreme Court for why their convictions in the so-called Bridgegate case should be thrown out.

In a brief being filed Tuesday, Bill Baroni's attorneys cite the overturned conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell to argue prosecutors overreached when they charged him and Bridget Kelly with causing traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge in 2013 for political payback.

Christie wasn't charged, but the scandal damaged the Republican's chances in the 2016 presidential primary.

Baroni and Kelly were convicted in 2016 but appealed, and the Supreme Court opted in June to hear the case. Oral arguments are expected in January.