Contractor seriously injured at post facility in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A contractor has been seriously injured at a U.S. Service facility in Kansas City while working on a conveyor belt system.

Fire Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said crews responded around 6 p.m. Monday to the facility, extricated the worker from the conveyor belt system and took him to a hospital.

Walker said Tuesday that it appears that the contractor was without oxygen for more than 10 minutes. He said crews were able to regain a pulse but that the contractor's prognosis is ”poor."