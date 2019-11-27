Contract awarded to study controversial lottery proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An independent firm has been hired to study the controversial proposal to extend the state's contract with the company that runs Rhode Island’s lottery.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and House Republican Leader Blake Filippi announced Wednesday that Christiansen Capital Advisors, LLC will review the proposed 20-year contract extension with International Game Technology.

The extension requires legislative approval. It has been strongly criticized by the owner of Rhode Island’s two casinos, Twin River Worldwide Holdings. Twin River wants the contract for electronic gambling machines to go out to bid.

The state Republican Party also wants a competitive bid process and filed an ethics complaint against Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo. She says the complaint has no merit.

The contract for the study is nearly $150,000, with anticipated additional expenses of $11,500.