    The Ezra Woods Post 31 American Legion in New Milford is continuing its effort to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Legion recently made a large food donation to the town’s food bank. “Our goal is always serving the community, state and nation,” said Commander Jeff McBreairty. “We hope all the food items will be enjoyed by many residents in New Milford.”

The Ezra Woods Post 31 American Legion in New Milford is continuing its effort to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Legion recently made a large food donation to the town’s food bank. “Our goal is always serving the community, state and nation,” said Commander Jeff McBreairty. “We hope all the food items will be enjoyed by many residents in New Milford.”