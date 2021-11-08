Consumer advocates: New facts demand fresh FirstEnergy audit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Advocates for electricity consumers in Ohio are asking the state's utility regulatory board to reopen one of its audits of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. after discovering evidence that the first review didn't look at whether money the company has admitted funneling into a $60 million bribery scheme came from its customers.

In a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio filing posted Monday, the advocates said the supplemental audit they are requesting also needs to take a second “shocking new revelation” into consideration: A March 2020 text message exchange between FirstEnergy executives detailing favors delivered to the company by the commission's former chair, Sam Randazzo.