Consulting firm plans $18M Atlanta expansion, hiring 331

ATLANTA (AP) — A consulting firm will invest $18 million to expand its operations in downtown Atlanta, hiring 331 additional employees.

Boston Consulting Group announced its plans Wednesday, saying it would expand a business service center in Atlanta that it created in 2017, which now employs 268.

Boston Consulting Group is based in the Massachusetts city of the same name. The privately held company had $8.5 billion in revenue last year. Besides the business service center, Boston Consulting Group also owns BrightHouse, a creative consultancy and branding agency based in Atlanta. Across three offices, Boston Consulting Group employs more than 900 in metro Atlanta.

The company will increase its office space for its business service center by 60,000 square feet (5,500 square meters). Local officials welcomed the investment in downtown Atlanta, which has long faced competition from other office centers in the metro area.

The company will qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $3,500 per job from its Georgia income taxes for five years. If Boston Consulting Group doesn’t incur $5.8 million in state income taxes, it can also use the credit to get cash payments redirected to it out of the money it withholds from employee paychecks for state income taxes, given its location in what the state classifies as a state opportunity zone.

Other incentives haven't been finalized yet, said Marie Hodge Gordon, spokesperson for the Georgia Economic Development Department.