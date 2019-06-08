Construction to again close interstate in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Travelers can expect lengthy delays on Interstate 95 in Connecticut this weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says the interstate will be closed in both directions near exit 9 in Stamford for the second consecutive weekend as workers replace a bridge that carries traffic on Route 1 over the interstate.

The project involves the demolition of the two bridge spans that carry Route 1 over I-95 and the installation of replacement spans.

The state says the highway will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Gov. Ned Lamont urged drivers to plan ahead if they need to travel through the area.