Consort to perform ‘Take Joy’ concert

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a concert, “Take Joy,” with Wykeham Consort Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

A snow date of Jan. 10 is planned at the Wykeham Road library.

The concert will feature Abbots’ Bromley, MacCrimmons’ “Lament,” “Christmas Day in Da Mornin,’” “I Wonder as I Wander” and “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day.”

Wykeham Consort is a group of musician friends who have been performing together since 2010.

They specialize in music of the Renaissance and then fell in love with Sephardic music.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.