Conservation groups sue over Los Angeles County development

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two conservation groups are suing Los Angeles County over a project that would build 19,000 homes in a fire hazard area north of downtown.

Tuesday's suit contends that the Board of Supervisors ignored environmental concerns on April 30 when they approved the Tejon Ranch Centennial Project.

The project would be located in the Antelope Valley between Bakersfield and Los Angeles. It would include housing, business, industrial and open space.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the California Native Plant Society say it would destroy some of the largest native grasslands left in the state, harm wildlife, increase traffic and bring 57,000 new residents into a high fire hazard area.

The lawsuit contends supervisors violated the California Environmental Quality Act.

An email seeking comment from the county counsel wasn't immediately returned.