Connecticut zoo eliminates plastic straws, food containers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut zoo is doing its part to cut down on waste by abandoning plastic straws.

The Beardsley Zoo recently launched its campaign by replacing plastic straws with paper ones. The zoo is using biodegradable food containers in place of plastic boxes as well.

Beardsley Zoo Director Gregg Dancho says eliminating single-use waste is important to the Bridgeport zoo because it's a "conservation-focused organization." Dancho says the zoo is proud of the initial steps it's taken to cut down on waste that can harm birds and marine mammals.

Cities like Seattle and San Francisco have moved to ban plastic straws and containers. Starbucks, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and American Airlines have announced plans to stop using straws as well.