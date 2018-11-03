Connecticut remains on track for a state budget surplus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's main spending account is still on track to have a surplus, but may be a little smaller than what Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget office is projecting.

Democratic Comptroller Kevin Lembo says he projects the state's general fund will have a $157.8 million surplus when the fiscal year ends June 30. Malloy's Office of Policy and Management has estimated the fiscal year will end with a nearly $170 million surplus.

A one-year budget is roughly $20 billion.

Lembo, who is seeking re-election, says there's a discrepancy with OPM because he believes disbursements relating to legal claims against the state could exceed what was budgeted.

Lembo says revenue from certain state income tax payments continues to perform well, but suggests keeping an eye on stock market volatility over the coming months.