Missing 4-year-old Connecticut boy found safe near home

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A 4-year-old Connecticut boy has been found safe and uninjured near his home after going missing for about an hour near a lake in New Fairfield.

State police say Blake Taylor was not believed to be wearing any clothing when he disappeared near Candlewood Lake shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities announced at about 2 p.m. that the boy was found safe in an area near his home.

State troopers and police dog teams searched for the child, along with New Fairfield police and personnel with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

State police haven't released any other information.