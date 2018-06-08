Connecticut legislative leaders propose overriding vetoes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Support is growing among some Connecticut legislative leaders to override some of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's recent vetoes.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano on Friday called on state lawmakers to "stand together" and reject Malloy's veto of a bill creating a new process for removing problematic students from classrooms. The bill had unanimously cleared the Senate during the legislative session.

"It's disturbing that Governor Malloy would veto a bill designed to make our classrooms safer for students and teachers of all races and backgrounds," said Fasano, adding how the legislation would have helped teachers better respond to disruptive behavior.

Malloy had argued that the bill, as written, creates "too great a risk that students of color and those with disabilities will be disproportionately affected" by the new removal powers.

Members of the legislature's Black and Puerto Rican Caucus had urged Malloy to veto the legislation.

Also, Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz announced Thursday he supports overriding vetoes of bills regarding a tax credit for smaller businesses that hire manufacturing apprentices and limits on the governor's authority to cut education aid to cities and towns in the middle of the year.

The legislation that allowed certain business owners to claim the credit against their personal tax credit had passed the House and Senate unanimously.

"We need to continue to up our investment in job creation and economic growth," Aresimowicz said.

Malloy vetoed a similar bill in 2016. He said it would result in a loss of $650,000 in revenue per year and potentially allow some business owners and shareholders to have no tax liability.