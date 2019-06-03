Connecticut lawmakers to plan vote on Democratic budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are expected to vote on a new two-year, $43 billion state budget that Democrats say puts the state on a path to fiscal stability but that Republicans argue is a "hodgepodge of ideas" with no plan for the future.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives planned to begin debating the massive 550-plus-page bill Monday afternoon.

Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford says the plan covers a projected two-year, $3.7 billion gap. He says it provides stability by setting aside $2 billion in a budget reserve account, addressing a lawsuit filed by Connecticut's hospitals and rescheduling teacher pension payments.

Republican Sen. Len Fasano of North Haven says the proposed budget provides "no direction for the state." Rather, he says it increases taxes and includes "a whole bunch of Democratic ideas."