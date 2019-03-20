Connecticut info sought for school project

[Editor’s Note: The following is a letter from a third-grade student at The Langley School in McLean, Va. Third graders are learning about the states and are seeking information from the states they selected to study.]

Hello. I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. In third grade, we do state projects and I have chosen your state.

I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Connecticut as I work on my project.

My teacher grew up there and has told me great things.

Some of the information that we get for our projects will be from books and websites, but the best information is from the people who live in each state.

This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state.

It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, a newspaper article or newspaper, or any other items that may be useful.

Items can be mailed to my class at: Ms. Lyons’ class, The Langley School, 1411 Balls Hill Road, McLean, VA 22101

I appreciate your help.

Janie

Student

McLean, VA