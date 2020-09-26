Connecticut hires consultant to help plan for retirements

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont's administration has hired a private consultant to evaluate the efficiency of Connecticut's state government workforce and help prepare for the large number of state employees who are anticipated to retire by 2022.

The Democrat said Boston Consulting Group will provide him and the General Assembly with recommendations on how to mitigate possible negative impacts from the retirements and how to use the situation as a chance to modernize and improve state government. The examination is expected to be completed by February 2021.

In 2017, the legislature directed former Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget office to hire a national consultant to make recommendations concerning the expected wave of retirements. About 25% of state employees will be eligible for retirement in about two years. That study, however, ultimately was not funded.

“It has been ten years since the last time we studied our workforce, and a lot has changed over the past decade,” said Lamont, a former businessman, in a written statement. ”We need to dig deep into our state agencies and learn more about what to anticipate, and how best to use this challenge as an exciting opportunity to ensure our government is serving our state as effectively as possible.”

Lamont said Boston Consulting Group was chosen after a competitive bidding process. The firm was previously hired by the state to advise Lamont's administration on how best to reopen the state following the COVID-19 shutdown.