Connecticut governor signs 2 laws to reduce gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's governor has signed a pair of new laws aimed at reducing gun violence.

One measure signed by Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, bans guns that do not have serial numbers. So-called ghost guns are typically sold in parts that can be assembled at home and have not been required to have serial numbers, making them difficult to trace.

The other new law prohibits storing a pistol in an unattended car unless it is in a trunk, a locked glove box or a safe. The measure is intended to address a rise in the number of gun thefts from cars.

Lamont said at a bill signing ceremony Friday that state gun control laws only go so far and federal action is necessary.

The new laws take effect in October.