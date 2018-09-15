Connecticut governor candidates to debate in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Rival candidates for Connecticut governor Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski are meeting up for their second debate of the campaign.

Stefanowski, a Republican, and Lamont, a Democrat, are facing off Monday evening at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven.

The debate is hosted by the Connecticut Association of Realtors with WTNH-TV and will be moderated by the association's president, Michael Barbaro.

The two major party candidates debated for the first time at an event last week in New London.

They are running to succeed Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election in November.