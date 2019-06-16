Connecticut OKs dozens of hemp grower licenses for pilot

In this Thursday, June 13, 2019, photo, a lady bug sits on a leaf of a young hemp plant at a research station in Aurora, Ore., that's part of Oregon State University's newly formed Global Hemp Innovation Center.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Department of Agriculture has been busy processing applications from dozens interested in growing industrial hemp as part of the state's new research pilot program.

The state's goal has been to get the licenses approved for the new growing season.

As of June 14, the agency had approved 35 licenses for growers. An additional 24 applications were undergoing a review.

Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt says in total, the approved licenses and completed applications equate to 130 acres (53 hectares) approved for growing hemp.

A handful of people so far have sought permits to process the hemp or manufacture hemp products.

Connecticut's program will ultimately need final federal approval, which is expected in 2020. After that, hemp growers and processors will no longer be required to "research" hemp.