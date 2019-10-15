Connecticut Democrat chair criticizes GOP fundraiser guest

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — The leader of the Connecticut Democratic Party is criticizing the state Republicans for hosting an upcoming fundraiser headlined by the founder of a conservative group that produces "sting" videos intended to embarrass liberal organizations and media outlets.

Democratic Party Chair Nancy Wyman, the former lieutenant governor, issued a statement Tuesday saying the Connecticut GOP "should be ashamed" to host James O'Keefe at an Oct. 24 event in Shelton.

She says Republicans can raise money "without a guest of honor whose stock and trade is dishonesty and deception" and that GOP Party Chairman J.R. Romano can and "should do better."

Messages were left seeking comment with Romano.

A flyer for the event says tickets range from $50 to $150.