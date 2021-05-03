Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum in Kent opens for season

Contributed photo

KENT — The CT Antique Machinery Association Museum (CAMA) is opening up to visitors on May 7. CAMA is a museum dedicated to the machinery and industry that made America great, according to an announcement.

CAMA’s museum campus on RTE 7 just one mile north of Kent center contains a large collection of operating industrial steam engines and separate collections devoted to large and small internal combustion engines, farm tractors and agricultural machinery, a narrow gauge railroad featuring Hawaii Railway Co. #5, a restored and operational 1925 steam locomotive, the CT Museum of Mining and Mineral Science, the historic Cream Hill Agricultural School, a blacksmith shop, and a sawmill.