Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum in Kent opens for season

This Hawaii Railway company number 5 narrow gauge steam locomotive operated at the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association's museum's 26th annual fall festival in a previous year.

KENT — The CT Antique Machinery Association Museum (CAMA) is opening up to visitors on May 7. CAMA is a museum dedicated to the machinery and industry that made America great, according to an announcement.

CAMA’s museum campus on RTE 7 just one mile north of Kent center contains a large collection of operating industrial steam engines and separate collections devoted to large and small internal combustion engines, farm tractors and agricultural machinery, a narrow gauge railroad featuring Hawaii Railway Co. #5, a restored and operational 1925 steam locomotive, the CT Museum of Mining and Mineral Science, the historic Cream Hill Agricultural School, a blacksmith shop, and a sawmill.

The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (860) 927-0050 or visit ctamachinery.com.