Conn. reimposes some restrictions as virus rates increase

Connecticut is reimposing some restrictions on businesses and gatherings as coronavirus rates continue to increase in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

Also Monday, state judicial officials postponed a plan to resume jury trials because of rising virus cases.

Lamont, a Democrat, said the latest rules will take effect at 12 a.m. Friday. He said neighboring Massachusetts is expected to take similar steps.

“We are putting in these restrictions on a statewide basis now to make sure we don’t have to do more severe things later,” said Lamont, who also urged residents to work from home if they can.

Restaurants' indoor capacity limit will revert back to 50%, down from 75% under the phase 3 reopening that started last month, with eight people maximum per table. They also will have to close by 9:30 p.m., but can continue takeout and delivery past that time. Officials said it's part of an effort to stop bars from masquerading as restaurants. Bars have not been allowed to reopen in Connecticut.

Religious gatherings will continue to be limited to 50% of a building's capacity, but the limit on the number of people will decrease from 200 to 100. Lamont encouraged people to participate in virtual services.

The capacity limits for personal services, such as hair salons, will remain at 75%. Performing arts and movie theaters will be limited to 100 people. Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The latest 14-day average positivity rate for coronavirus tests in Connecticut is about 3%. State health departments are calculating positivity rates differently across the country, but for Connecticut, The Associated Press calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project from Oct. 18-Nov. 1.

Lamont said the number of cases has been rising steadily, including a one-day positive test rate of 6.1% on Thursday. Friday’s rate was back down to 2.5%. Monday’s rate, which includes data from over the weekend, was 3.4% The rate had been below 1% over the summer.

Connecticut also continues to see an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. There were 340 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, the most since early June. The state also reported 11 more virus-related deaths since Friday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 4,627. More than 73,800 people in the state have tested positive.

In the court system, jury selection for trials was scheduled to resume Monday after an eight-month hiatus due to the virus, under a plan announced last month by Chief Justice Richard Robinson. But that has been put on hold indefinitely and will be reassessed weekly, said Rhonda Stearley-Hebert, a spokesperson for the Judicial Branch.

“While our goal has been to resume jury trials on Monday, Nov. 2, the recent increase in positive test results statewide has caused us to pause the process so we may continue to reassess what we can safely do under these challenging circumstances,” she said in a statement.

The court system has been conducting many proceedings, including criminal arraignments and civil case status conferences by video conference. It has been taking steps to resume jury trials including installing protective barriers and acquiring adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, Stearley-Hebert said.