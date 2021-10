HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's attorney general is investigating the closure of Quinnipiac University's Great Irish Hunger Museum, which shut its doors permanently in August after nine years dedicated to to study of what's commonly known as the Irish potato famine.

Attorney General William Tong's spokesperson Elizabeth Benton confirmed the probe to the New Haven Register on Thursday, saying in a statement: “we have an open and ongoing inquiry into this matter.”