Congresswoman skips initial television debate in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican congressional candidate Michelle Garcia Holmes will discuss her campaign alone on local network television after incumbent U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland declined the invitation for a live-broadcast debate.

Haaland spokesman Scott Forrester says the congresswoman still plans to participate this week in candidate interviews on New Mexico PBS and a pre-recorded debate on KOAT. Haaland’s campaign was dissatisfied with terms of the debate proposed by KOB for Tuesday.

Haaland is a Laguna Pueblo tribal member who became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress with her victory in 2018 election in the 1st Congressional District to encompasses Albuquerque.

Republican nominee Garcia Holmes is a former police detective who ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for lieutenant governor.

Her congressional campaign has emphasized the need for greater federal investments to extend high-speed internet service as public school students study remotely.