Congressman plans trip to Honduras to discuss migration

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran says he plans to travel to Honduras soon to learn why many residents of the Central American country are migrating north.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Monday that the Arizona Democrat plans to discuss with Honduran officials what the U.S. can do to help.

O'Halleran says the U.S. government needs to consult with Mexico about finding solutions for slowing down the flow of migrants heading to the U.S.

He says Congress has committed to investing more in U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but it has been difficult for the agency to fill agent and officer vacancies.

He says President Donald Trump's suggestion of shutting down the U.S.-Mexico border would harm commerce for both countries.

