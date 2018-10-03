Congress passes disaster fix to help Louisiana flood victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Legislation headed to President Donald Trump's desk could help thousands of Louisiana flood victims.

The U.S. Senate gave final passage Wednesday to a package of federal disaster policy changes, included in a bill authorizing spending for federal aviation programs.

Federal policies have kept thousands of victims of the 2016 Louisiana floods from being able to access a federally-financed homeowner grant program because they already received Small Business Administration loans.

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says the bill will eliminate those restrictions so homeowners with flood damage who received SBA loans can get grants through the Restore Louisiana program.

Trump is expected to sign the measure into law.

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the application period for the state's homeowner aid program until Nov. 16 in anticipation of the federal change.