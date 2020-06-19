  • Dominic Fazzone arrives in style with his parents, Tabitha and TJ. Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media / Danbury News Times

    Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media

Sherman School held its eighth-grade graduation ceremony Saturday at Veterans Field. Students and their families arrived in a vehicle and parked in designated spots in the the field, where a ceremony was held adhering to social distancing guidelines. The majority of the cars were decorated. Above, Tijana Kanacki proudly awaits the start of the ceremony, joining fellow graduates by taking a creative seat in a vehicle. For more photographs, see Page S9.